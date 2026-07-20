Happy Monday! I know I’ve promised an every-other-week schedule, but I’m just too excited to wait for this one. This week’s post is Alaska’s state profile from BlueStatesHighRates.com, which I was always destined to write, being Always On Energy Research’s resident Alaskan.

We’ve posted 10 more state profiles since our initial release! See if yours is one of them, and check back regularly for more.

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In Colorado news last week, I investigated Xcel Energy’s progress report to the PUC about decarbonizing its natural gas business. The long and short of it is: if Xcel is going to meet the emissions reduction targets it’s required by law to meet, it’ll spend more than a billion dollars annually. If it is going to stay strictly under the cost cap in statute, it’ll fall woefully short of the 2030 emissions goal. Talk about the legislature handing the PUC an incoherent mandate…

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Alaska

Overview

Alaska’s electricity prices are consistently among the highest nationwide, ranking sixth-most expensive in 2025 at 23.05 cents per kWh, or 69% above the U.S. average. Between 2018 and 2025, Alaska’s average retail price rose 3.69 cents per kWh, though its relative ranking improved, from 2nd to 6th most expensive, as mainland states with aggressive mandates saw steeper increases.

Unlike most high-cost states, Alaska’s expensive electricity is the result of geographic isolation, not blue-state policy mandates. Many rural communities rely on small, disconnected grids fueled by diesel generators, and Alaska is second only to Hawaii in its share of electricity generated from petroleum, at 17.8% in January 2026.1 Of the rural utilities reporting data to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) charged 61.4 cents per kWh in 2024, and the Middle Kuskokwim Electric Cooperative reported a whopping $1.31 per kWh.2

On a utility-scale basis, natural gas supplied 40.4% of 2025 generation, conventional hydro 28.7%, petroleum 15.9%, coal 12.3%, wind 2.0%, biomass 0.6%, and utility-scale solar 0.2%. Gas generation fell 17% from 2024, cutting its share from 47%, as Cook Inlet supplies tightened.

Renewable Portfolio Standard

Alaska does not have a binding renewable portfolio standard. In 2010, Alaska set a non-binding goal of 50% renewable electricity by 2025, which was missed.3 Wind and solar combined accounted for 2.2% of generation in 2025, with pre-existing hydro projects contributing another 28.7%, falling well short of the target.

In 2022, Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) introduced RPS legislation to reach 80% renewables by 2040, though it died in committee.4 The proposal resurfaced in 2025 with HB 153, which would have imposed a binding RPS of 40% by 2030 and 55% by 2035, with significant financial penalties for noncompliance.5 The framework for an RPS survived in 2026 in HB 369, an omnibus that would have required a fuel-neutral “diversified portfolio standard,” allowing nuclear and North Slope pipeline gas to count alongside renewables.6 However, neither proposal advanced before the legislature adjourned in 2026.7

Net Metering

Existing net metering rules in Alaska offset consumption at the retail rate and pay net excess generation at avoided cost, about a third of retail rates, for systems of 25 kW or less and a 1.5% aggregate cap.8 Gov. Dunleavy introduced HB 164 in 2025, which would have expanded the program to full retail-rate crediting on an annual basis, removed the aggregate cap, and created a state reimbursement fund with a 2% ceiling on cost-shifting to other ratepayers.9 Two of Alaska’s largest utilities, Chugach Electric and Golden Valley Electric Association, opposed it, warning of cost-shifting to non-solar members.10 While the bill advanced to House Finance in April 2026, it failed to pass before adjournment.11

The cost of the change may be small now because Alaska’s distributed solar penetration is tiny, estimated at 0.35%, but full retail-rate compensation would incentivize more adoption and drive further cost-shifting.12 Had Gov. Dunleavy’s proposal passed, the state would have moved against the national trend, as Hawaii, California, Nevada, and Arizona have abandoned full retail-rate net metering because it proved too expensive.

Carbon Price/Cap and Trade

Alaska has no carbon price, cap-and-trade program, or social-cost-of-carbon requirement. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) does not require social-cost-of-carbon analysis in resource planning, and no Alaska utility is known to apply one voluntarily.

Data Center Consumer Protection

Alaska has no large-load tariff and no consumer-regulated electricity. Isolated grids and high electricity prices make the state a small market for hyperscale data centers. However, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s Terra Energy Center, a proposed coal plant with carbon capture up to 1.25 GW, is being marketed to anchor a data center or other large industrial load.13 The project is receiving federal support.14

Natural Gas Access

Alaska has abundant natural gas, but the state is facing the imminent depletion of Cook Inlet supplies, which could lead to shortages as soon as 2027.15 In 2024, natural gas fueled 47% of Alaska’s electric generation, almost all of it from Cook Inlet. Current Cook Inlet gas prices hover around $8 per Mcf, and importing LNG after 2028 could cost between $10 and $15 per Mcf, which Chugach Electric estimates could push residential bills up 10% or more.16,17

The Alaska LNG pipeline proposed to carry gas from the North Slope could deliver gas competitively with imports and has the potential to “dramatically lower long-term Alaska energy prices” after exports begin and full volumes are achieved.18 A final investment decision from primary owner, Glenfarne Group, hinges on RCA approval of an agreement with Enstar Natural Gas and a tax-stabilization deal from the legislature, which failed to pass during regular session and is now being debated in back-to-back special sessions.19 The federal Jones Act effectively bars Alaska from shipping its own North Slope gas by sea to its own population centers.

Utility Net-Zero Pledges

The Railbelt utilities are member-owned cooperatives and municipal utilities, not investor-owned utilities, and they have adjusted to growing challenges. Chugach Electric, the largest utility serving Anchorage, adopted a 2022 goal to cut carbon intensity by at least 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 against a 2012 baseline.20 Matanuska Electric Association holds an aspirational 50% by 2050 target.21

Golden Valley Electric has held a 26% by 2030 carbon-reduction goal since 2019, but in February 2024 decided to run the coal-fired Healy Unit 2 indefinitely because there are “no alternative sources of reliable, low-cost energy” to replace it.22,23Homer Electric had adopted a nonbinding 50% renewables by 2025 goal in January 2021, with one board member saying even in 2022 that “there’s no way you’re going to meet” the target.24 In 2023, the board rescinded the policy in favor of a policy aiming to diversify resources instead and develop “Cook Inlet gas resources wherever feasible.”25

Analysis

Alaska’s energy challenges are rooted in geography. Legislative proposals in 2026 threatened to impose a binding RPS with penalties and expand retail-rate net metering, which would have piled new costs on a grid already strained by declining natural gas supplies.

This Alaska profile is one of many states available on BlueStatesHighRates.com, a project of Always On Energy Research, where I am proud to work, and the Institute for Energy Research. Check back regularly to see if we’ve posted your state.

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