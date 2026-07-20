Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Peterson's avatar
Ken Peterson
3d

I appreciate your explanation for why Alaska has high rates although it is a red state. On the other end, I am from Washington and we are a bright blue state that has relatively low rates. The explanation, as you know, is that we have been blessed with a huge hydroelectric system built at low cost decades ago. So when you start with really low rates you can have high rate increases and still end up on the low end of national comparisons. However, Oregon and Washington have the same crazy policies as California and other blue states and we are experiencing the same sort of rate increase shock. Such an article explaining this might be instructive and interesting.

I interviewed Mitch for a documentary about the upcoming costs entitled What Does It Cost? He had co-authored a research paper for the Discovery Institute on topic. You can watch the documentary at the webiste: reasonable.energy.

Thanks for all your god work. KEN

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
3d

I think there is an element of location location location to Alaska, they cannot Interconnect, so they have to do everything themselves. They are remote from all typical supply lines. They lack the economy of scale. So regardless they are kind of stuck.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Montalbano · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture