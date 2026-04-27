Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
6d

As Colorado has nixed local control, so has New York State. New York continues to grant the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) the power of Eminent Domain to over-ride local control. Upstate New York State is controlled by Dems from NYC who don't have to live with the consequences of their decisions. People who sip lattes in NYC run roughshod over rural NY.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5d

The control of affordable, reliable, abundant natural resources is just what the haters of liberty and freedom want. They want control over people’s lives because somehow they believe they can make better decisions than the individuals. Excellent work Sarah! As for data center development, as in most things, there are trade offs. No free lunch still rings true. I like having the technology at my fingertips, so I’m inclined to trade development for luxuries not just in technology, natural resources too.

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