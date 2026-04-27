Happy Monday! It was a good week last week, as Maine Governor Janet Mills broke with her own party to veto a moratorium on new data center construction. Ms. Mills wanted a “carveout” for the beleaguered town of Jay, Maine, which has been courting a data center project. If the Governor thinks Jay deserves that economic opportunity, why not other places in Maine, too? Kudos to her for bucking the line, even though she agrees that “a moratorium is appropriate.”

Closer to home, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission voted 3-0 to override Elbert County’s denial of a permit for Xcel’s $1.7 billion Power Pathway transmission line, intended to carry wind power across the state. If an elected county commission can’t say no on the merits because a state agency invokes “statewide interest,” that is only necessary because of Colorado’s net-zero goals, what exactly is local land use authority for?

Finally, I joined Guy Lambert on Fox 5 Live Zone on April 21 to talk about Governor Abigail Spanberger’s “Consumers First” framework in Virginia. Data centers make a convenient scapegoat, but Virginians should look to blue-state policies like RGGI (which Spanberger just rejoined), the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and the state’s refusal to build reliable generation and lean on its neighbors in PJM.

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Alaska Oil and Gas Leases Receive Record Interest—with ANWR on Deck

On April 17, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the first congressionally mandated oil and gas lease sale in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska. Sealed bids are due June 3, 2026, and the bid opening is set for June 5 in Anchorage. It will be the first of four lease sales required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, each offering at least 400,000 acres of the 1.56 million-acre Coastal Plain.

Industry interest in Alaska is booming. Last month, the BLM held a historic lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A), generating $163.7 million in high bids and 187 leases, clearing the previous 1999 record of $104 million. Eleven companies submitted 430 bids across 1.33 million acres. ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Repsol, Shell, and Oil Search all participated. Tracts near ConocoPhillips’ Willow project, approved in a scaled-down version by the Biden administration, drew as many as six competing offers, with individual bids exceeding $2 million.

Historically, ANWR has not received as much interest as NPR-A, which sits next to producing fields, permitted infrastructure, and a proven pipeline system. Previous ANWR sales—one in 2021 that drew $14.4 million in high bids and one set up to fail in the final hours of the Biden administration in January 2025—reflected both political hostility from Washington and the difficulty of financing and permitting in ANWR.

What has changed is regulatory certainty. ANWR leasing has lived or died with each administration: authorized by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, paused by executive order in 2021, canceled outright in 2023, and mandated again by the OBBBA in 2025. That whipsaw kept serious capital on the sidelines. However, the OBBBA locks in four lease sales through 2032, each with a 400,000-acre floor. Federal courts ruled the Biden-era lease cancellations unlawful, removing the precedent that an incoming administration could simply void valid leases. Executive Order 14153 and Secretary’s Order 3422 give the Interior Department clear marching orders. And the NPR-A lease sale showed what happens when operators believe the rules will hold: Repsol and Shell alone placed $93 million in bids, or 57% of the sale total.

The expectation for the Coastal Plains’ June 5 leasing is a strong showing, and Alaska’s congressional delegation has been laying this groundwork for years, as has Governor Mike Dunleavy. The president of Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, representing the communities who actually live on the North Slope, said of the NPR-A lease sale that “when there is meaningful policy in place supporting responsible onshore development, industry interest will follow.” Development supports rural Alaskans, as VOICE points out that “roughly 95% of our region’s tax base comes from taxation on the development of land on the North Slope.”

The coexistence of responsible development and environmental stewardship is how the North Slope—and by extension, Alaska—has operated for fifty years. The revenue funds schools, clinics, and sanitation systems in the communities closest to these projects. The next ANWR lease sale is a chance to extend that record.

This piece was originally published at Independent Women on April 24, 2026.