Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Barry Butterfield's avatar
Barry Butterfield
12h

Nicely done, ma’am. Thank you very much. A few comments:

First, your WSJ op-ed was extremely well done, as demonstrated by the ire of the Perpetually Offended in the comment section. I was perplexed by the enthusiasm for batteries as well as the negativity towards nuclear. Not surprised, though.

Regarding your current essay, I thank you for the section on data centers. Frankly, I cannot understand the kerfuffle. We have four (4) in our metro area, with another due online late this year or early next. No outage problems outside of the usual weather events. Folks get all worked up about AI, but AI won’t fill potholes, won’t fix breakfast, and won’t enact legislation. It will make nuclear power safer, it will make medicine more effective, and it will increase food security.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
7hEdited

Is there easy access to the cost of these batteries and their length of service compared to existing coal/gas or new coal/gas. It doesn’t seem feasible that battery storage would be less expensive than building what works in all weather conditions and is largely dispatch-able if needed. You are crushing it with your content! Thanks

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