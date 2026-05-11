Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
4h

Sarah,

FYI:https://edreid.substack.com/p/rggi-transition-powerplant-cost

The replacement for 500 MW of coal is not 500 MW of solar or wind.

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
3h

Sarah - nice piece. It seems state politician / environmentalist are trying to give a short 3-year reprieve in order to completely shut the door on this plant's ability to provide reliable and cost effective in the future. The plant seems to be quite cost effective with an operating & maintenance cost in the $31/MWH range. This will likely be very expensive for Colorado customers.

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
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