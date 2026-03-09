Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
Mar 9

Sarah, very nice article addressing some key issues.

Capital investment - utilities are incentivized to investment capital upon which they receive a return (as opposed to just recovering O&M). Given the ever-decreasing capacity value of non-dispatchable renewables (decreasing ELCC), renewable investments under the guise of climate change has given utilities opportunity to significantly increase capital investment and therefore earnings. One area of opportunity to increase Customer affordability is increase scrutiny of capital projects costs to ensure that they are reasonable. Capital project cost over-runs currently just increase investment and utility earnings.

Gas - my guess is that discouraging the use of gas will have a significant adverse cost impact on gas customers, most of whom just happened to buy a gas-equipped home. Gas utilities costs will increase as they are forced to investment in clean initiatives. Decreasing customer and gas usage volumes will mean that fixed costs are spread across a smaller customer base. And finally, these same gas customers will also face higher electric bills as all customers are forced to contribute to the investment enabling home electrification (wondering if there are any utility / customer funded electrification incentives?).

Colorado customers could be in for higher electric rates for an extended period of time. If I'm not mistaken, one potential mitigating factor (adding data centers who pay for their own incremental costs and reduce the cost for other customers by absorbing fixed/corporate costs) is off the table?

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
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Bryan
Mar 9

“In other words, regulated monopoly utilities are incentivized to build more capital and recover profits from customers, no matter the technology.”

Not sure who, other than customers, Xcel would be expected to recover costs and profit from.

Making malinvestment profitable, one circuit at a time.

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