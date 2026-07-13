Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
Jul 13

States which rely on electricity imports during peak periods will eventually have to deal with the decling availability of surplus electricity on their supplier's systems as their own loads grow.

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3 replies by Sarah Montalbano and others
James Ball's avatar
James Ball
Jul 15

Yet more deceptive presentations of data to push the "renewable" and climate agendas. Big surprise! Unfortunately, this influences the headline-skimming general public.

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