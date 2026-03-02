Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Pony Wisdom's avatar
Pony Wisdom
Mar 2

The EV credit, just like the incentives for so-called "renewable" energy sources, have distotrted markets significantly. That would maybe be acceptable if they truly delivered a clean and renewable alternative to the status quo, but unfortunately they never have. It is time to end all incentives for 'clean and green' energy and mobility solutions that fail to deliver and only bring them back when we have access to true zero-emissions, energy-dense, on-shore power generation accessible to all (not only to data centres). Meanwhile, disincentivizing the premature RINO solutions is appropriate (RINO = "renewable" in name only).

https://www.wildhorsewisdom.xyz/p/dark-horses-win-the-race

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
Mar 2

Sarah, reposted with a couple EV supporters tagged, let's see if they have a rebuttal. Good work!

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
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