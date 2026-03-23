Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
2d

That’s a pretty low blow: blaming the NIMBYs for the state’s lack of progress. Solar and wind facilities over 25 MW are effectively mandated by the state; the locals have no power to stop them. Ms. Hochul claims she can’t jam solar projects down our throats, but that’s exactly what her administration is doing. Ironically, one rare “success story” of the Climate Act has been community solar (<25 MW and sited under local control). The very people she accuses of being obstinate NIMBYs allowed a whole lot of small-scale solar to be built here when given an actual choice in the matter. A good deal of it is ineptly planned and minimally productive, but it got built.

Yet instead of thanks, we get verbal abuse over voicing our (impotent) opposition to large, badly sited projects that will do nothing to help reliability or affordability.

Ms. Hochul is kicking the can and moving goalposts, bowing to the inevitable. Nothing has really changed.

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
Joe Brennan's avatar
Joe Brennan
3d

Breathing room while Indian Point gets dismantled, need I say more?

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