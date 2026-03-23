Happy Monday! Next week, I’ll be taking Monday off on account of my birthday (hooray!), but I’ll be back in April.

After the original publication of this article at Independent Women, Governor Kathy Hochul formally announced her intent to modify New York’s climate law, though lawmakers haven’t seen legislative text yet.

I imagine it went something like this.

Actual, real-life photo clipped from City & State New York. The actual quote, from her op-ed, is “I have repeatedly said that utility rates in our state are too high.” You can practically hear the version that didn’t make it past the editor.

Politico says that the changes, “if she succeeds, would be the most significant weakening of an ambitious climate law in a liberal state.” Still, the 2030 deadline to reduce emissions by 40 percent wouldn’t shift — but the cap-and-invest regulations wouldn’t have to be issued until 2030, which renders the near-term goal a bit toothless. She’s also expected to suggest another interim goal at 2040. Another provision would “change how the state accounts for methane gas in the atmosphere in favor of a less stringent method.”

All of this is a bit speculative until some real text gets to lawmakers, but in an op-ed for Empire Report, Ms. Hochul lays out her reasons for the delay:

Without a federal partner, there is only so much states can do on their own. It is impossible to push new offshore wind projects and the clean energy they would produce when we have a President who prefers a “drill baby drill” mantra that focuses on oil and coal. And even within our own borders, we have been dealing with NIMBYism, moratoriums and outright bans that have made siting alternative energy facilities such as on-land wind, utility-scale solar and battery storage impossible in too many parts of our state.

Perhaps House of Green might object to the characterization that “NIMBYism” is the only reason why upstate New Yorkers don’t want solar on their land — just to ship the electricity off to NYC. But I digress.

Credit to Ms. Hochul for recognizing that her fellow Democrats’ policies would cause “staggering” costs, but demerit for blaming everything under the sun except themselves. Read on for details about the costs to New Yorkers if Hochul’s (relatively modest) weakening of the climate law doesn’t happen.

Share

Governor Hochul: New York needs “breathing room” with its climate goals

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) will look to ongoing budget talks to alter New York’s clean energy standard, according to comments during a Politico summit on March 11th, 2026. Ms. Hochul is expected to introduce a proposal this week to extend the timelines of the climate mandate. It’s a tacit admission—even when couched in terms of needing “breathing room”—that blue-state leaders know that climate policies are driving prices higher.

Hochul blamed factors such as a “global pandemic,” and “some of the highest inflation we had seen in years,” for rattling supply chains, as well as a “hostile” administration in Washington eliminating tax credits for wind and solar projects. Hochul added that “no matter what we do, we’re always going to fail because we jacked up the standards so high on ourselves.”

No kidding. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) requires that New York reach 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040, with 70% renewable energy required in four short years, by 2030. When it passed, former Vice President Al Gore hailed it as the “most well-crafted legislation in the country” for the environment. Despite aggressive mandates, renewables—including wind, solar, and conventional hydroelectric—made up just 23.2% of the state’s generation in July 2025, only three percentage points higher than the U.S. average.

New York already boasts expensive energy prices. In October 2025, New York posted the eighth-highest average residential price of electricity, at 26.95 cents per kilowatt-hour. But the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has estimated that cutting the state’s emissions 40% by 2030, as mandated by the CLCPA, would cost upstate oil and natural gas households more than $4,000 per year, with New York City residents seeing $2,300 in increased costs. It would also add $2.23 per gallon to gas prices by 2031. New York Senate Republicans note that at today’s prices, that would mean roughly $5.25 per gallon.

If New York is serious about lowering emissions while providing affordable and reliable energy, it will have to embrace nuclear energy. But Hochul has opposed the idea of restarting the Indian Point nuclear plant, which closed in 2021 at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s urging. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright proposed reopening the plant last week, noting that “political leaders… prematurely shut down power plants that deliver affordable, abundant power.”

New York’s climate goals are running up against reality, as Hochul herself admits. With wind, solar, and batteries still far from meeting aggressive state targets, prices climbing, and practical solutions like nuclear off the table, the state risks turning its “most well-crafted legislation” into a blueprint for economic pain for New Yorkers.

This piece was originally published on March 18, 2026 at Independent Women.

Share