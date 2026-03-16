Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Andy Fately
Mar 16

Every story that highlights the ongoing insanity of nut-zero (great term Barry) serves only to remind us that politics is the art of taking the possible and making it impossible. I imagine that every state needs to see this treatment over time and would love to see my home state of NJ as a candidate.

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Wes
Mar 16

1 vote for Indiana!

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