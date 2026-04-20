Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
3d

Sarah is there a particular utility that is dunning away with costs. Looks like Duke is the major player, followed by AES. the Centerpoint.. At least from my miniature check.

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Wes's avatar
Wes
3d

Seems like Indiana has been making reasonable choices, but I don't understand why rates have been increasing at 2x national average since 2007. We don't seem to be doing braindead things like retiring depreciated coal. Solar increases have been modest until now

so why the big cost swing?

Thanks for the analysis!

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