Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Sarah Montalbano
11hEdited

I'll have to read that over my coffee this morning as well! Edit - Meant this to be a reply to @bryan401488.

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Bryan
11h

With this mornings pot o' coffee I read your piece and one by fellow Alaskan, Volunteer Sourdough entitled "Turning off your brain" with the subtitle "Left-wing romanticism comes at the expense of analytical thinking". Not to say there isn't "right-wing" romanticism but still....

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