Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
3d

Sarah - very nice article. Possibly one downside of our historically very reliable and resilient grid is that they can absorb years of mis-guided decisions before showing signs of failure. It seems that New York and a few other states (NJ, Virginia) are intent at seeing how far they can go. Ultimately, the state's customers already pay for the increased costs and would feel the consequences of any outages.

One aspect, which I don't fully understand, is the potential for any collateral damage to state's adjacent to the NYISO if there are issues. Multiple state's policies deterring dispatchable, fossil resources may have contributed to the high PJM capacity costs. Wondering is a NYISO outage might impact any other states. My understanding is that CAISO's cancellation of some bi-lateral contracts during the 2021/2022 timeframe to support CA reliability drove utilities to the Southwest Power Pool.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
Pat Dell's avatar
Pat Dell
3d

CNN: “Americans dismayed with high gas prices. Next Story---Americans say low-cost fossil fuels are hurting climate change.”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Montalbano · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture