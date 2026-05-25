Good morning, and I’m wishing you a meaningful Memorial Day.

Quick housekeeping: Unless there’s breaking news to address, I’m shifting to an every-other-Monday schedule through the summer to give myself (or rather, force myself to take) a bit of a summer break. I also hope that slowing down the pace will lend itself to more interesting, original research for Montalbano Mondays and more short-form Notes.

As of now, I plan to resume my every-Monday cadence toward the end of August/early September.

Enjoy your holiday weekend, and since this doesn’t count, I’ll be back in your inboxes on June 1.

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