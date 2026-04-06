Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5d

Keep exposing this lunacy and thievery. This is how the green scheme gets stopped! Great work Sarah!

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3 replies by Sarah Montalbano and others
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
5d

Sarah - you're right on with this piece. The single driver of potential utility earnings is rate base. If a utility wants to increase earnings, it needs to increase net rate base.

The state requirement to cut 80% to 100% of emissions, supported by all types of end of the world predictions, provides the perfect justification to massively increase rate base through significant solar, wind, and battery investments. In addition, the pre-mature retirement of coal resources leaves additional rate base to be recovered. All the focus on more renewables and closing "bad" coal plants provided a convenient cover to deflect focus from the steady increase in rates.

My guess is that keeping the Comanche units operating another 5+ years could both support grid reliability to reduce customer bill increases. I believe another article mentioned the significant un-recovered plants costs. Given the relatively quick, pre-mature nature of the unit retirements, this also likely means that the return to service investment is likely very reasonable (as opposed to a plant that was in "harvest mode" for 10+ years).

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