Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
3d

I note that while the NY State Govt now is pushing Nuclear, it was only 8 years ago that they instituted laws to eliminate all nuclear power. They already killed the Indian Point plant which had 30-40 years more service in it. 2.2GW of pure baseload power. How much did that fiasco cost us? And yet the same people are in power in NY State. Pure insanity. You can't fix stupid.

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
3d

always positive to read about more energy being used sensibly

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