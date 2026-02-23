Happy Monday, all, and thanks for starting your week with me.

Last week, I had the opportunity to testify in favor of a bill that would exempt Colorado’s residential natural gas customers from the emissions calculations required in Clean Heat Plans. The natural gas utilities can’t meet their 41% emissions reduction by 2035 requirement without blowing past retail rate impact cost caps — they’ve already done so — and forcing customers off the system. Unfortunately (and predictably) for consumers, Colorado Democrats shut it down.

This week, I’ve done some digging into Alaska’s Railbelt utilities and speculated about their futures as natural gas in Cook Inlet declines. Let me know if you got value from this post — and thanks to Always On Energy Research for giving me time to explore my interests!

Share

What’s Next for the Railbelt?

Alaska’s utility sector is… unique

Unlike every state in the lower-48, Alaska’s utilities aren’t connected to any larger regional grids. The state “grid” really operates as a collection of islanded systems, with most communities having standalone microgrids with no physical links to their neighbors. Many of these grids rely entirely on diesel generators, which makes electricity in rural Alaska among the most expensive in the U.S.

Enter — the Railbelt, a (loosely) interconnected group of five utilities that distribute power to about 75% of Alaska’s population along Alaska’s rail-accessible north-south line. These utilities are the Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), Matanuska Electric Association (MEA), Chugach Electric Association (CEA), Homer Electric Association (HEA), and the City of Seward.

Here’s a map of their service territories, courtesy of the Alaska Railbelt Reliability Council.

Source: Alaska Railbelt Reliability Council. (Can you find the typo in this image? My eyes went straight to it).

Speaking of the RRC, the state of Alaska doesn’t have a single grid monitor like the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which puts out handy reports for the lower-48 about how screwed the grid is for future blackouts. The state is in the process of establishing the RRC, which is going to be a mashup of NERC-like functions (setting reliability standards) and regional transmission organization functions (like integrated resource planning) in the Lower-48.

Electricity rates are already out of control

Electricity is rapidly turning into a midterm issue across the U.S. Alaskans have real reason to complain: rates are already high, and moving higher. In November 2025, Alaska’s all-sectors electric rate averaged at 23.22 cents per kilowatt-hour. The U.S. was only 13.43 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“To the Moon” is not where we want our electric rates to go!

But that already-high average obscures a lot about what Alaskans actually pay. The EIA records sales and revenue data in their Form 861, which allows us to figure out proxy rates. Check out Golden Valley Electric Association, which started in 2012 at 24.22 cents/kilowatt-hour, and now lands at 30.32 cents/kWh.

Data for the City of Seward is missing up between 2017 and 2019, after which it begins reporting in the 861 Short Form (861S). The 861S only records total revenues and total sales, which means 2020-2024 for the City of Seward is the all-sectors rate.

Of the non-Railbelt utilities that still report on the EIA 861, the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) had the highest residential rate in 2024, at 69.9 cents/kWh, followed by Kotzebue Electric Association at 47.9 cents/kWh. Tiny communities running diesel generators show even higher costs: in 2024, the Middle Kuskokwim Electric Cooperative reported on the 861S a rate of about $1.31 per kWh.

Alaska Electric Light & Power in Juneau shows a residential electric rate of only 12.9 cents/kWh, and Ketchikan Public Utilities at 12.5 cents/kWh, thanks to hydropower in the Southeast. What Alaskans pay for electricity ranges up to 10x depending on where they live.

Alaska is running out of natural gas fast

Alaska’s Railbelt has a big problem, though.

Nearly half of Alaska’s homes heat with natural gas. A substantial portion of electric utility generation, including commercial and industrial uses, are burning natural gas as well.

Unfortunately, Alaska is going to be facing natural gas shortages as early as next year thanks to declines in Cook Inlet gas production. If production continues at a “high case,” and new productivity improvements are developed, then shortfalls might be pushed back to 2029, but that cannot be counted upon.

What’s next for the Railbelt?

Utilities are scrambling for a solution — and hoping for one that doesn’t blow rates sky-high. Late last year, the Railbelt utilities called for finishing the licensing of the long-discussed Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project, stating that “energy decisions have long-lasting consequences and therefore should be based on costs, reliability, fuel diversity, and technology.” No kidding.

Hydroelectric seems to be the favorite for now. This month, Chugach Electric Association filed preliminary permit applications for four hydroelectric projects expected to total to 52 MW of capacity. For context, the Bradley Lake hydroelectric project, which produces about 10% of the power the Railbelt uses, is a 120 MW installation.

Chugach Electric is also planning to cash in on remaining tax credits for solar with a 10-MW capacity Beluga Solar project, though it’ll only offset 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas in its entire lifespan. Chugach Electric uses 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas annually.

Even the flawed Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) metric expects Beluga Solar to cost $89/mWh of electricity produced at its lowest, rivaling offshore wind for its sheer expense. Solar is an expensive path — and maybe the most expensive path — for Chugach to foist on its ratepayers for a negligible offset of natural gas consumption.

There’s also the question of the AK LNG pipeline, which is intended to be constructed in 2028 and deliver its first gas to Alaska customers in 2029. AK LNG could provide new natural gas resources, and likely at a lower cost than imports, but at a higher up-front cost. Chugach Electric estimates that imports could add 10% to residential bills in 2028.

AK LNG may not happen soon enough, but it may be faster than permitting new hydropower projects, especially when permitting timelines for major hydro projects routinely stretch 10-20 years.

Conclusion

Alaskans, who already pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country, are the ones who will bear the cost of whatever gap emerges in natural gas supplies — and the Railbelt utilities have very little margin for error here. Permitting delays and political whiplash have delayed the AK LNG pipeline and hydropower projects that might have been ready in time to avert these shortfalls.

Share

Leave a comment