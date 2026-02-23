Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
Mar 1

Very nice piece addressing Alaska's unique situation of not being connected to a huge grid like the lower 48 are.

I would be curious to see the assumptions and proposed value of the Beluga Solar project. I would think that production of a PV system in Alaska would be a fraction of what we get in the southwest. Assuming the project is getting capacity based ITC's, the impact of this subsidy on project economics much be immense.

I'd think gas would be a significant improvement over diesel with benefits in cost, reliability, and emissions. I saw but have not read and E3 analysis of wind generation for Alaska - not sure if wind could contribute a little with an unbiased assessment (i.e., accurately account for the all the impacts including ELCC, wildlife, and scenic landscape). Not sure how wind turbines perform in Alaska's climate.

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
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Grundvilk
Feb 24

This Alaskan problem sounds like something you should continue to follow in the long term, as it represents a small type-case of the situation facing global 'modern man' as the energy cost of fossil energy keeps increasing. Be interesting to see how things develop up there, as their errors and successes could prove helpful to the rest of us in the futurde.

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