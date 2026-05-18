Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

Thanks Sarah. if the OBBB does nothing else, and it did a lot of other stuff, this is the best news I have seen. I cannot wait to hear those in favor of wind and solar try to explain why subsidies are necessary if they are so 'cheap'.

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1 reply by Sarah Montalbano
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
20h

Yeah Sarah! You found great news that supports the laws of physics, fiscal responsibility, and reliable electricity generation from responsible and reliable sources. Not tens of thousands of acres destroyed and a significant amount of thermal backup to cover for the limited capacity of wind/solar. This is such great news, we need more and more and more of these type of practical and responsible decisions 👏👏👏. Thanks for sharing this spectacular news 💪

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