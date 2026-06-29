Montalbano Mondays

Montalbano Mondays

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Paul F Davis's avatar
Paul F Davis
5d

Went to a US DoE sponsored energy seminar for DoD energy managers in Aug 2019 in Denver. Heard the 1 hour talk by the Xcel spokesman touting all the Green stuff they were about to do- wind, batteries and solar. Afterwards I asked about grid instability after they reached their goals and she said "I will be retired then." Never forgot it

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2 replies by Sarah Montalbano and others
Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
5d

Wind and solar, absent short, intermediate and long-duration storage cannot replace coal generators because they are not dispatchable. Solar and wind do not increase system capacity, but merely displace the output of dispatchable generators when solar and wind generator outut is available. They are redundant capacity and redundancy costs.

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