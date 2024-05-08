Why subscribe?

I try to keep you informed on the state and local-level policy issues, and you’ll enjoy a new piece at least once a week on Mondays. If you care about energy and the environment, education, elections, and more, I hope you’ll subscribe.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. I enjoy the Substack app myself, but no pressure.

What’s in a name?

“Montalbano Mondays” was coined by Michael Dukes when I was a semi-regular on his show, which covers local Alaska politics and policy. Naming my Substack “Montalbano Mondays” reminds me of my Alaskan roots. It’s also an alliteration that holds me to a rough posting schedule, which is a bonus.

Please send my writing to your friends and colleagues and never hesitate to comment. I am grateful to be surrounded by knowledgeable people who can teach me something I didn’t know!

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.