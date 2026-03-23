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Governor Hochul: New York needs “breathing room” with its climate goals
The details of her proposal, inside
Mar 23
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Sarah Montalbano
20
15
3
How Colorado's electricity sector performed in 2025
Plus, consumer-regulated electricity is taking off
Mar 16
•
Sarah Montalbano
30
17
4
Colorado Sun’s ‘nonpartisan’ case against natural gas is misleading
Utilities profit more on wind and solar than pipelines.
Mar 9
•
Sarah Montalbano
28
10
5
EV sales slide, hybrids rise in 2025
Plus, Colorado shouldn't do cap-and-trade.
Mar 2
•
Sarah Montalbano
28
14
7
February 2026
What's next for Alaska's Railbelt utilities?
Alaska is running out of natural gas, fast.
Feb 23
•
Sarah Montalbano
24
15
8
I'm in the Washington Post today
And a bit about how Colorado’s grid handled Winter Storm Fern
Feb 16
•
Sarah Montalbano
26
10
3
NERC: The grid is even less prepared than we thought
But it doesn't have to be this way.
Feb 9
•
Sarah Montalbano
34
3
4
AK LNG pipeline one step closer to reality
Great news for Alaskans needing new natural gas supplies.
Feb 2
•
Sarah Montalbano
10
9
4
January 2026
Gov. Polis’ State of the State energy claims fail the smell test
Hope you're staying warm out there.
Jan 26
•
Sarah Montalbano
16
10
5
Sunk costs
Minnesota gets a ‘D’ for wind and solar decommissioning requirements.
Jan 19
•
Sarah Montalbano
25
8
4
U.S. sets LNG export record in 2025
And that isn't likely to increase domestic prices.
Jan 12
•
Sarah Montalbano
23
11
3
A few recent energy headlines
And my brief commentary.
Jan 5
•
Sarah Montalbano
16
6
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© 2026 Sarah Montalbano
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